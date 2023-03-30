The African Independent Congress (AIC)’s Sivuyile Ngodwana has been sworn in as the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

Ngodwana received 129 votes. He was up against the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tania Campbell who received 75 votes. This follows the ousting of Campbell as Ekurhuleni’s mayor.

Speaker for the Metro, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga announced the results. “In the election of the executive mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni, we had a total of 230 ballots printed. Zero spoilt ballots, the total valid ballots 204. The results: Tania Campbell, 75, and councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana, 129.”

Earlier, Campbell was ousted in a vote of no confidence.

Out of the 217 councillors that voted, 126 were in favour of her removal as mayor while 91 voted against her removal.