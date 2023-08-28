Digital regulation took centre stage at the 25th Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks Applications Conference (SATNAC).

This as technology continues to evolve and reshape industries, societies and economies. Communications and Digital Technologies’ Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane says digital transformation is breaking traditional state boundaries and at the same time bringing challenges of governance, ethics and regulation.

The Department of Communications says government will ensure that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is regulated. This, as the reality of technology development becomes more apparent. The plan is to create a robust AI governance framework to enhance the security, reliability, control and equity of AI technologies.

“As we navigate this path, we are mindful of the ethical consideration that comes with AI adoption ensuring that AI technologies are developed and developed responsibly is a priority for our government. We believe in a future where AI benefits all citizens, regardless of their background or location. Let us collectively strive to build an AI ecosystem that respects human rights, privacy and dignity,” says Mapulane.

SATNAC 2023 – Navigating Artificial Intelligence in a Connected Society: Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane

Telkom’s CEO, Serame Taukobong also spoke to the importance of regulating this space to ensure the safety of personal information and to counter cyber-attacks as well as bullying, among other negative conduct.

“The ethics of Artificial Intelligence, and I think it’s an ongoing debate. You know, how far do we go with Artificial Intelligence, noting that, you know, we are exposing ourselves on a daily basis to lots of activities around Artificial Intelligence. You carry a smartphone. Best model watches you get a new phone, you best agree. Are you sure what you’re agreeing to? The ways of information going to? So, there is the good of AI. Because if you see for instance with code with the rapid development of vaccines was as a lot of AI,” says Taukobong.

While talks around regulating this sector continue, one student from the University of Zululand is exploring ways to offer government schools a faster and more reliable software network as a support tool for the Department of Basic Education.

“My work is around deploying ICT infrastructure for South African public schools as we know that most public schools don’t have ICC infrastructure, IC devices, which is a big in. Like an inhibitor for them to adopt 14 natural revolution tools. So, my work is all around providing a SDN-based IT infrastructure to enable South African public schools or the Department of Basic Education to test new ICT infrastructure ideas,” says Wandile Mnyandu, Master’s student at the University of Zululand.

Government has begun working with industry players to craft a fair and reasonable regulatory framework.

SATNAC 2023 – Amdocs SA brings innovation, technology in telecommunications industry: Uri Zisser

