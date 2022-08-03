Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza has condemned the murder of a farmer in Piketberg on the West Coast. 53-year-old Hendrik Pistorius was killed and his body was discovered on the farm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He suffered a head wound.

Police say cash was stolen from the premises and no arrests have been made as yet.

Agriculture Ministry spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo says, “The Minister says the killing of farmers and farm workers has a negative impact on the agricultural sector. The Minister also wished to call on the police to do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of this gruesome act as soon as possible. The minister calls on the improved relationships between farmers, farm workers, neighboring communities and the police in order to put a stop to these senseless killings.”

Farm killings

The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, sentenced three men to life in jail in April for a farm murder. The convicts, all Zimbabwean nationals, were found guilty of killing farmer Petrus van Zyl, outside Bela-Bela, in March 2020. The murderers, Ugenius Saga, Tatenda Ngwenya and Lloyd Mandumbu were also given lesser sentences on other charges, which will run concurrently with the life terms. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence saying it will serve as a deterrent.