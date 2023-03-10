The Auditor-General (AG) has flagged the excessive expenditure on overtime in the Mangaung Metro, citing that it will lead to unauthorised expenditure.

The AG has also highlighted the vacancies in crucial top positions in the metro. The metro has spent over R97 million on overtime in the first six months of the current financial year.

Mangaung spokesperson Qondile Khedama says that critical posts need to be filled to restore stability.

“One of the things that was heavily highlighted is the issue of overtime. Overtime is a serious issue in the municipality the issue of senior management. We have to appoint senior management. So, these are the issues that have preoccupied both the provincial and national government so that we are able to make a dent in terms of our audit outcomes.”