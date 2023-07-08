The lobby group, AfriForum, says it’s concerned about identified cholera cases in the Free State.

It says an expert has tested water in areas along the Vaal River and found that there are more cholera cases in seven areas of the province.

They include Parys and Welkom in Thabong.

The Free State is among the provinces in which there is a cholera outbreak.

AfriForum’s Lambert de Klerk has called on the Department of Water and Sanitation to urgently intervene.

“Water samples were taken from towns along the Vaal River system while a sample was taken in [the] river itself. Dozens of people make use of this water specifically on a daily basis. According to our results, we have tested positive in seven locations for cholera,” adds De Klerk.

How did water crisis arise and how can it be fixed: