The US Secretary of Defence concluded his African visit in Angola on Wednesday saying the success of the continent was crucial for all futures.

Speaking in the capital Luanda, Lloyd Austin emphasized the United States’ commitment in helping Africa advance its security and enhance its protection against ’21st century dangers’.

Austin who was visiting Africa for the first time since coming into office, called for equal partnership between the United States and Africa to increase freedom and justice for all.

“So, in the years ahead, let us stand together as equal partners. Let us work together on the great security challenges of our times. And let us march together toward increasing freedom and justice for all,” Austin said.