An advanced space weather centre for Africa is to be launched in Hermanus in the Western Cape on Thursday.

The South African National Space Agency developed the R71 million project, which for the past decade operated a space weather centre that had a limited focus.

The Higher Education, Science and Innovation Department says the new facility will be operational 24-7 once completed.

It will serve as an early warning capability for protecting satellites and electricity grids, as well as communicating and navigation systems from the effects of solar storms and other weather phenomena.

Experts say there’s a growing need to monitor space weather and its impact on communities due to climate change.