Addo community reeling after train and minibus tragedy

The small community of Addo in the Eastern Cape is still reeling from the deadly collision between a minibus and a train yesterday that has claimed the lives of the driver and a 15-year old school learner. The spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, Mzukusi Solani says they are providing counselling at the school and to families of the victims.

The department says they are working to support the families of those affected.

“We also did what we call zoom counselling, tried to zoom in into the tragedy focusing on those people that have been extremely close to what has happened. So, our social workers came in this morning they did that counselling. It was not easy, and we always know that tragedy is never easy especially if it involves children,” said the department of Education in the province.

Addo crash I 2 killed in crash between train and scholar transport minibus: