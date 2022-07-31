Four people have been killed in a crash on the R75 near Nelson Mandela University in the Eastern Cape. A sedan collided with a truck – killing all four occupants of the sedan.

The crash happened near Missionvale Campus, in Gqeberha.

Provincial Transport Department Spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqose says the truck was empty when rescue and medical personnel arrived at the scene. He says it’s not yet clear whether the truck driver fled the scene or had sought medical attention.

Bhinqose says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“Sadly, four people have lost their lives in the accident that happened in the early hours of this morning, just outside Gqeberha near Missionvale campus. But to our surprise, when our officers got to the scene, the truck was empty. We don’t know whether the driver fled out of shock or to seek medical attention, but there was definitely not one in the truck when we arrive there”, says Bhingose.