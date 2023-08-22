Parliament’s ad hoc committee set up to nominate and recommend the next Public Protector (PP), meets on Tuesday to discuss the screening and vetting process of the eight shortlisted candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are, current acting PP, Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka, Muvhango Lukhaimane, Adv. Tseliso Thipanyane, Adv. Lynn Marais, Adv. Johannah Ledwaba, Prof. Boitumelo Mmusinyane, Adv. Thomas Ntsewa and Adv. Oliver Josie.

The interviews of the candidates who were found suitable will be done over two days. The discussions regarding the suitability screening will be open to the public as well as the media, while the committee will then revert to having further discussions behind closed doors.

This, in an effort to promote transparency and keep the public informed and engaged.

The Committee will conduct interviews from August 23-24.

The position becomes vacant in October when the term of the suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes to an end.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for Gcaleka to be disqualified as a candidate for the position.

This comes after she released a report clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga. The party has since filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside the report.

Gcaleka started acting after Mkhwebane was suspended.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona says they believe she ignored some evidence regarding the saga.

“We see her actions as what we call “patronage”. You scratch my back, I scratch your back. She wants the position of Public Protector because she knows the President is the one who decides who gets the position. If she finds him guilty, she won’t get the position. In fact, she must be disqualified as a candidate for the Public Protector position in SA,” adds Ntshona.

