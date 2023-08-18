Parliament’s ad hoc committee, set up to select and recommend a new Public Protector, will conduct interviews next week.

The position becomes vacant in October when the term of the suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes to an end.

The committee has shortlisted eight candidates, who meet the criteria.

These individuals have been subjected to a vetting process.

They are the current acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, Muvhango Lukhaimane, Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, Advocate Lynn Marais, Advocate Johannah Ledwaba, Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane, Advocate Thomas Ntsewa and Advocate Oliver Josie.

The chairperson of the ad hoc committee, Cyril Xaba says the interviews will be done over two days.

