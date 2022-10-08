ActionSA in Johannesburg says it will focus on being a formidable opposition to the ANC and its partners. This after Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero, appointed a new mayoral committee, saying he is confident that the newly-appointed committee will prioritise service delivery.

Joburg Mayor announces new mayoral committee:



Morero took over last week after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was ousted as executive mayor through a motion of no-confidence.

Newly-appointed Gauteng finance MEC tasked with a plan to scrap e-tolls:



Morero says the appointment of the new members is not a power-sharing deal, but the coming together of different skill sets.

Reacting to the latest developments, Action SA’s caucus spokesperson in Johannesburg, Sthembelo Majola, says, “Our position now is that we are fully willing to be a formidable opposition and we will be taking our seats in the opposition. We have already offered to give the incoming government the reports to give them an idea of where we were. And we will be an opposition that will ask questions that will probe and make sure that they keep to their promises.”

Last week, Action SA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen for what he calls “arrogance” towards other political parties that were in a coalition with it at the City of Johannesburg.

This after Steenhuisen allegedly said the coalition could have worked if Action SA didn’t make it difficult for DA to function in a coalition.

Analysts say stability will be required among the coalition parties governing Joburg, in order for service delivery to be rendered.

Strategic management and governance analyst, Dr Kaizer Makole, says, the ANC will have to prioritise stability among its coalition partners in order for the city to be able to render service deliver for its residents.

The new MMCs will be sworn in on Monday.

However, this may be short-lived, due to a looming court battle by Phalatse.

She filed papers at the high court to have last Friday’s extraordinary council meeting in which she was removed during a motion of no-confidence, declared unlawful.

She says she isn’t fazed by the appointment of a new mayoral committee.

She says she has confidence in the law…

“Councillor Dada Morero is well within his rights to appoint a cabinet. We are not too concerned about that. We are confident that the courts will rule in our favour on the 18th of October.”

Today, we are honored to announce the Executive leadership of Johannesburg. Let me begin by indicating the mix of leadership which includes a young woman, women, and different national groups: @MayorDadaMorero #JoburgMayrolCommittee ^NS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 8, 2022