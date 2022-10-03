Action SA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen for what he calls “arrogance” towards other political parties that were in a coalition with it at the City of Johannesburg.

This after Steenhuisen allegedly said the coalition could have worked if Action SA didn’t make it difficult for DA to function in a coalition.

Last week, Dr. Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the executive mayor of Johannesburg which saw a collapse of a coalition, leading to the African National Congress (ANC) taking the reins through an election of Dada Morero as the new mayor.

However, Beaumont says if the country wants to see a smooth run of the coalition led governments, an equal recognition of political parties will have to be of paramount importance.

“You cannot in one breath refer to the sanctity of the coalition agreement and say that it can never be renegotiated when it doesn’t suit you. But when it does suit its entirely fine to work with, it doesn’t work like that. And the reason why it can’t particularly work that way is that coalitions and agreements that deal with them must ultimately serve the residents of these municipalities. That has to be the basis of every coalition or agreement.”

“This isn’t about positions, it’s about stability. When you have a coalition government that is run by one party, and every other party is only there to provide support, you do not have a stable coalition.”https://t.co/EnHRt1TqRY — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Morero says the ANC does not believe that the DA has a legal case against his election to the position. The DA says it intends on taking Morero’s election outcome to the courts after he was voted in last week Friday.

The DA claims that the extraordinary sitting of the council was conducted through nefarious tactics.

Morero however says the meeting was held in a legitimate manner.

