The two accused in a suspected racially motivated attack in Pretoria East, two weeks ago, are capable of intimidating witnesses and investigations if released on bail. This is according to the investigating officer in the matter, who explained that CCTV footage critical to the case had been tampered with and deleted.

Karel David Prinsloo and Johannes Nicholas Stasses are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property after allegedly assaulting Thato Lepinka at Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria, two weeks ago.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court postponed the duo’s bail application until the 4th of January next year.

Prinsloo and Stasses intend to plead not guilty to charges stemming from a possible racial attack. A video of the two allegedly assaulting and damaging Thato Lepinka’s car has gone viral. But the court heard how another CCTV recording was deleted before the investigating officer could get it.

During their bail application, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court heard how Prinsloo was previously charged with assault, which was settled out of court. The court also heard that Prinsloo will be financially impaired if his incarceration is prolonged.

The prosecutor opposed bail following testimony by the Investigating Officer that the duo is a part of a gang that unleashes violence in the community, an assertion rubbished by the defence counsel.

Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele reserved judgment in the bail application until January next year.