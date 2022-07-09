The family of renowned South African journalist and movie critic, Barry Ronge, announced today that he has passed away at the age of 74.

A well-known and highly respected media personality, journalist, broadcaster and raconteur, Ronge was one of the country’s most widely read columnists. He worked for several media houses including the Sunday Times, The Star and Radio 702.

He was the writer of a column, Spit ‘n Polish, which was published by the Sunday Times for 27 years from 1987 to 2014.

In 2014 he was honoured with a Special Lifetime Achievement Award by The Sunday Times, for his contribution to South Africa’s cultural life. The following year the Sunday Times Books announced that it would name its Fiction Prize after him.

Barry Ronge will be fondly remembered, by the film, literature and journalism enthusiasts.