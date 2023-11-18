A child-headed family at Matobole pleads for an RDP house

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A child-headed family at Matobole Village in Ga-Maja outside Polokwane in Limpopo is pleading for an RDP house. The Motloutsi family is led by a youth who has been taking care of his two siblings.

They have been living in a dilapidated one-room shack that was built over 15 years ago. Their mother Maria Motloutsi passed on three years ago. 19-year-old Zechariah Motloutsi who is currently in Grade 11 says he has been surviving on social grant, along with his two brothers, aged 17 and 10.

Motloutsi says the situation at home is affecting them academically.

“The situation that we are in, is so very painful because we are living in a shack. Sometimes, when it’s rainy we can’t study. We just wish that the government could help us to build a house for us so that we can be able to study and chase our dreams.”

The Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo says it was not aware of the situation faced by a family headed by a youth who is still at school.

Executive Mayor John Mpe, says the municipality will intervene.

“We are also shocked about the state of affairs and that is why we’re immediately acting and after getting the report yesterday we immediately communicated with some of our partners in the private sector, and we agreed that we should be able to do or attend to this before the end of this year. We normally, when there is this kind of a crisis act immediately and we’re going to act and our action is that we have agreed that we’re going to build a house that should be able to cover for both the accommodation and other needs in that particular house.”