Several beneficiaries of RDP houses in Phasha’s kraal and Twickenham villages, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, have expressed concerns about incomplete projects.

The beneficiaries say the houses have been standing incomplete for almost seven years. The houses are without roofs and windows. Some of the walls have developed cracks.

The beneficiaries accuse the department of a lack of oversight.

“Here at home we are suffering they left this RDP without roofing in 2013, the government left the RDP incomplete and they never came back. We are pleading with the government to come and finish these RDP houses because our kids don’t have houses, they left them without roofing and since then they have vanished when we seek answers they don’t want to talk to us,” says a disgruntled recipient.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Housing Department spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze says they have launched an investigation into the matter.

“The department of COGSHTA (Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements & Traditional Affairs) has units submitted to NHBRC for structural integrity assessments. The NHBRC will complete the assessment by the end of the year. Thereafter, the audit report will be included in the department business plan for 2023/24, then the units will be constructed from April 2023,” says Magwedze.