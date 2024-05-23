7 year-old, teen wounded in suspected gang shooting in Manenberg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A seven-year-old girl and a teenager have been wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Manenberg on the Cape Flats. The child was hit by a stray bullet.

Officers from the City of Cape Town’s Metro police K9 unit have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Law enforcement spokesperson Ruth Solomons says the suspect faces charges of attempted murder.

“While conducting patrols in the area yesterday evening, officers received a tip-off about the alleged shooter’s whereabouts. They found an 18-year-old in a Wendy’s house on the premises, matching the description provided. He was detained at Manenberg SAPS for further investigation.”