Search and rescue efforts continue for 11 fishermen in Cape Town

Search and rescue efforts are continuing for 11 fishermen who are missing after their fishing vessel sank 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) initiated the search operation, with at least five fishing vessels and three NSRI rescue craft joining the effort.

9 of the 20 local fishermen have been rescued from a life raft.

Both life rafts from the stricken vessel have been recovered. An Aerios Global Aviation (AGA) helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft have also joined the search operation.

Despite an extensive air and sea search, there is still no sign of the 11 missing fishermen, and the search operation is ongoing.

The cause of the fishing vessel’s sinking is currently unknown.