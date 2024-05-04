ARA’s Dr Swartz says all Parliamentarians should be fired

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cape based Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA) says they’ll be contesting elections in all provinces.

Leader Dr Jerome Swartz says those who are currently governing cannot effect change in South Africa.

He says there is global interest to invest in South Africa, however, corruption causes hesitation with a government that cannot be trusted.

“Parliamentarians should resign. Actually, they should be fired. If I was president, I would do that, I would fire everybody because there’s not really people that’s fighting for South Africa, they’re fighting for their names, they’re fighting for airtime, they’re fighting for populism. We’ve got populist politics, the more stupid thing you say, or the stupidest thing you say, that’s when you become popular in South Africa.”