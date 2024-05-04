Pheko’s daughters describe him as a doting father

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Daughters of the late former PAC President Dr Motsoko Pheko have remembered their father as an extraordinary and supportive man.

Pheko who was an anti-apartheid activist, author, lawyer, historian and academic died two weeks ago at the age of 93.

Paying tribute to their father at his funeral service in northern Johannesburg today, one of his three daughters Mammelo Pheko said despite being a public figure, he remained engaged in their lives.

“Given how he shares his time with so many, I never felt or experienced a moment when he didn’t have time for me. I could call him, I could panic about the exams and he would say so dear what do you want to do, what should we do about this? It was never up to me; it was up to us. He knew about my exam timetable, he would call.”