President Ramaphosa to address national Workers’ Day rally

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the keynote address at the national Workers’ Day rally at the Athlone stadium in Cape Town.

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi will be among other speakers at the rally which will come after a solidarity march in support of Palestine.

Workers’ Day | Cosatu’s state of readiness for commemoration event in Cape Town: Zingiswa Losi

The march is expected to start at the local police station and then move to the stadium.

Meanwhile, Cosatu and its alliance partners, the African National Congress (ANC) and South African Communist Party (SACP) say they are looking forward to hosting successful national Workers’ Day celebrations in Cape Town.

The march is expected to start at the local police station and then move to the stadium. Cosatu’s provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn addressed the media on Tuesday.

“Expecting close to 20 000 supporters, mobilising thousands of ANC members, alliance partners all support and have mobilised on the ground. In fact, we are expecting an overflow of people according to the confirmations.”