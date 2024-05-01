Cosatu president rallying support for ANC at Workers’ Day event

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi says the labour federation will use today’s national Workers’ Day celebrations at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town to galvanise support for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of this month’s elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at a rally at the stadium after a march in support of Palestine. The march is expected to start at the local police station and then move to the stadium.

Losi says she is confident that many workers will vote for the ANC. She was speaking in Cape Town at a joint press conference with alliance partners – ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“It is by what the ANC has for our people … that workers will vote for ANC. We are not worried, we know we have 1.6m members, and not all of them are ANC members, but the members of different political parties but parties other than the ANC have not delivered anything for the workers.”