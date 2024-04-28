IPUSA questions SAPS capacity at 10111 call centres

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent Policing Union of South Africa (IPUSA) has questioned the seriousness of the SAPS in combating crime in the country.

It says the SAPS has issued an instruction to recall about 20 individuals who were meant to capacitate the Gauteng 10111 emergency call centre.

There have been complaints from various policing unions, including IPUSA, about severe staff shortages and dropped calls at 10111 emergency call centres across the country.

The problems are hampering the ability of the police to swiftly react to emergencies.

IPUSA President Bethuel Nkuna, “We fail to understand this call as to why would SAPS take such a drastic decision, which vastly affects our communities and our own members. We call upon SAPS management to reconsider this decision and bring back more members to capacitate the 10111 call centre.”