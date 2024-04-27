Protection of children in SA should be a priority: UNICEF

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As South Africans celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s democracy, the UN children’s fund, UNICEF, has called on government to make the protection of children its priority.

UNICEF has released a report called the ‘Manifesto for Every Child 2024’. It sets out action that should be taken to protect society’s most vulnerable.

They include children, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees.

UNICEF-South Africa Representative, Christine Muhigana, “What we are saying is that let’s make sure that all of us together do prioritize and look at every single aspect that’s important for the protection and the prioritization of children in this country and particularly focusing on those that we know are most vulnerable. I’m thinking of the children who live with disabilities. I’m thinking of very vulnerable children when they are on the move, our migrant populations and also refugee children. So, in everything that we do in the prioritization that we bring, let’s make sure that we have every single child in mind.”