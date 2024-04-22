ANC to appeal court ruling regarding MK Party trademark

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC says it will appeal the judgment of the High Court in Durban which dismissed with costs the governing party’s application to challenge the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s name and logo.

The ANC accused the MK Party of violating the Trademark Act, by using a name and logo similar to that of the governing party’s disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe military wing.

Trademark lawyer on the ruling:

Recently, the MK Party tasted it first legal victory, after the Electoral Court dismissed the ANC’s application to deregister the party. The ANC’s provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele addressed the media in Durban following today’s judgment.

“As a matter of principle, we cannot allow a scammer to go unchallenged because the next generation will pose a serious question and say what have you done. Yes, we know there was a scammer, yes, we know someone has tried to impersonate you, yes, we know someone has tried unduly to benefit from your name. But what have you done as the leadership. We should be able to stand up and say we challenged it in the High Court all the way to the Constitutional Court, that is why we are of the view that this judgment must be appealed, and it must be appealed as a matter of principle and as part of writing down the history.”