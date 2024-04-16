Gauteng Health raises concerns about rising food poisoning incidents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised concerns about the alarming rise of food poisoning incidents, particularly affecting children in the province.

This follows the incident where 41 children, aged between three and five years, allegedly consumed rat poison, mistaking it for a candy on Monday, they received treatment at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

In a separate incident, 10 people were treated at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Ekurhuleni after consuming poisonous products.

The department says the two incidents bring the total number of the food borne incidents recorded to 863, claiming 11 lives since October last year.

Acting Head of Communication, Khutso Rabothata, says they will continue to provide necessary support and resources to the affected communities.

“The Department calls on all arms of society particularly parents and caregivers to play their part in protecting children from the risks of food poisoning to safeguard their health and prevent further incidents. Our public health mobilisation team continues to drive educational campaigns in communities particularly in the townships, informal settlements, and hostels to educate communities about the dangers of food borne diseases.”