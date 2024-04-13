SAFA lodges complaint against Hawks following raid

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has lodged a complaint against the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention, the Hawks, after it carried a raid at the SAFA headquarters last month and seized items including laptops.

The association says the Hawks have since returned the items, but they want the High Court to set aside the warrant which gave them the permission to raid their offices.

This was revealed by the association after its congress which was held in Boksburg on the East Rand on Saturday and attended by representatives of SAFA’s 52 regions and associate members.

Meanwhile, SAFA president, Danny Jordaan, has poured cold water on serious allegations of lack of governance made by former SAFA NEC members, including former vice-president, Ria Ledwaba.

Gronie Hluyo the SAFA CFO says, “They returned the items on the 11th of March. In terms of the steps we have taken on the 15th of March we lodged a complaint with the judge because the raid which was done was unlawful. We are waiting for further action from the judge and on the 4th of April, we lodged an application with the high court to have that warrant set aside.”

Despite serious allegations of financial mismanagement been made against the association after it also reported a loss of almost R52 million, Jordaan remains resolute.

He says all is well and says he will not be drawn into discussing issues raised by non-members when all association members are happy.

“No issue, not a single issue was raised by people who are not our members. So what must we do as an association? Must we respond to non-members, and must we answer and be accountable to our members? We deal with facts not allegations.”

With Banyana Banyana having again failed to qualify for the Olympic Games, Bafana Bafana were also on the agenda with their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in in June.

