The Chief Executive of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Tebogo Motlanthe says the organisation will write a letter to the Premier Soccer League to seek more clarity about the decision by the professional body to boycott this ordinary congress of SAFA.

The PSL wrote a letter revealing their withdrawal from the weekend’s SAFA National Executive Committee meeting. This means that the PSL will also not be part of the two-day SAFA Football Indaba which began on Friday.

The frosty relationship between the Premier Soccer League and SAFA is at an all-time low. The two bodies have not had a good working relationship in the past. The PSL had their executive meeting yesterday and resolved not to be part of SAFA’s proceedings this weekend.

The two-day Indaba will be followed by SAFA’s ordinary congress on Sunday. According to the statement released on Thursday, the PSL Executive Committee unanimously resolved that they will not attend both the Indaba and the Congress. The PSL will instead seek an urgent meeting with the Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa, and the president of CAF Patrice Motsepe about their decision.

“When you get a letter without saying to you this is my reason being from a legal…you need to get the reasons first before you respond so what we have then resolved was that because that statement was sent to me it was like as it was released. It is to seek more information to say what are the issues and of course, after hearing their side we will then say if we can meet and resolve if there were issues that need to be resolved,” says Motlanthe.

Despite the decision by the PSL, SAFA maintains they have a cordial relationship with their professional wing. Among the issues to be discussed by SAFA this weekend is to push for the immediate implementation of CAF club licensing rules, which will require all coaches in the DSTV Premiership to at least hold a CAF A licence. The SAFA Indaba will also discuss the format and age limit of the DSTV Diski Challenge Reserve League.

“When I relate with the league on issues of mutual interest we do talk and NEC meetings they previously attended there were no issues raised so one of cause yes was taken by surprise but we said of course let’s continue with this week because it’s important for football. We need to come with strategic plans and we will engage on issues of mutual interest at the right platforms like it is done,” Motlanthe explains.

Another sticky point is a strict rule by CAF demanding that all South African clubs to participate in the CAF inter-club competitions must have a women’s team as a pre-requisite to take part from next season.

SAFA also amended their constitution in March last year, with the proposal that PSL club owners can run for presidency rejected at their extra-ordinary meeting in Johannesburg.

This weekend’s SAFA Football Indaba will also be attended by both CAF, and the world’s football controlling body, FIFA.