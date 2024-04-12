OUTA advices that Gauteng motorists must ignore E-toll bills

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says motorists will not be liable to pay their outstanding E-toll debt.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi officially de-activated the E-toll network on Gauteng freeways at midnight.

E-tolls, that the roads agency SANRAL was overseeing, have sparked considerable controversy since their inception in December 2013.

OUTA’s Wayne Duvenhage says motorists should ignore the E-toll bills.

” No they don’t have to pay, there’s no outstanding bill. Quite frankly SANRAL has written off this debt in their financials. They have been unable to collect this debt, there’s no enforcement mechanism available to them either than summonsing motorists which they were doing for some time. But they abandoned that in 2019. So, when you don’t have an enforcement mechanism for debt, which government has been asking the road users to pay for 10 years and 80%, the vast majority have not been paying and will not pay. As far as we are concerned, there is no debt due. Motorists should ignore those bills.”

SABC News reporter Hasina Gori took to the streets of Gauteng to gauge the feeling of motorists after the scrapping of E-tolls.