Good news as load shedding remains suspended

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

The power utility says it has built sufficient reserves to keep the lights on.

The country has not experienced load shedding in two weeks.

Eskom Spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says, “This decision comes after two consecutive weeks without load shedding, as a result of sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves. Furthermore, Eskom plans to return 1 800 MW of generation capacity back into service on Friday.”

