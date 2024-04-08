Schools in Overberg and Cape Winelands to remain closed Tuesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Western Cape authorities say schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts will remain closed on Tuesday due to damaging winds and inclement weather.

The second day of closure will be applicable to the 281 schools in the Cape Winelands Education District, and the 84 schools in the Overberg Education District.

Schools in the Helderberg areas will reopen.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier says the department has received reports of damage at 132 schools.

“The Western Cape Education Department will formally communicate the decision to schools shortly. There may be schools outside of these districts that request closure due to severe infrastructure damage or inaccessibility. This will be considered by the Department on a case-by-case basis through the normal procedures for requesting school closure. Schools with the necessary permission to close will communicate directly with parents.”

Free State schools

Free State Education has called on learners and teachers to exercise caution as the South African Weather Service has reported that further heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow.

Spokesperson Howard Ndaba says heavy downpours have damaged some schools in Maokeng, Kroonstad.

The rain has also limited movement of residents including learners and teachers in other parts of the province. The department has urged learners, teachers and parents to exercise extreme caution in cases of heavy rain and stormy weather.

It has also conveyed a message of support to schools whose infrastructure has been damaged due to heavy rains.