Rwanda on a path of development since genocide: Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame briefing the media in Kigali says the country is focused on developing itself since the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis.

This as the country commemorated thirty years on Sunday since the tragic event where nearly a million people were killed.

Kagame says some countries were involved in the genocide. He says now the focus is unifying the people of Rwanda regardless of ethnicity.

“For Rwanda I think we have made progress. Whether the international community was responsible, well they have been responsible. For us we have learnt our lessons how to manage ourselves. Stop being part of the harm we do or did to ourselves.”