Joe Slovo residents begin rebuilding after fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Joe Slovo in Langa on the Cape Flats are trying to rebuild their homes after a fire damaged them.

The number of shack fires in Cape Town this Easter long weekend has been unprecedented. Authorities have put it at over 150. Affected areas include Langa, Du Noon and Mfuleni.

About 200 residents of Joe Slovo have lost all their belongings. They include people who say they have nowhere to go.

“What is happening here is not alright but what we ask from government is to help us with material because we have to vote but we lost everything. As you see I am busy now but we don’t have anything.”

We are not feeling okay, because we don’t know the reason of the fire. we lost a lot of things, clothes, some people managed to take some things out but some of the people they come and steal from us. You take out the things and some of the people they act as if they came to help us, but they steal everything.”

Meanwhile, aid organisation Gift of the Givers has been providing assistance to affected families.