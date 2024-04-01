Communities urged to be more vigilant as missing kids on the rise

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit Candice van der Rheede has called on communities to prioritise the safety of children.

This as police in the Western Cape are seeking assistance from members of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Liyema Moya, who was last seen by her mother on the 24th of this month in Zwelethemba in Worcester.

Van der Rheede says crime involving the disappearance of kids is on the rise.

“Human trafficking is real, kidnapping is real. It is something that is happening, it is something that is basically on the rise in all of our communities. And I always ask and beg and plead with people to be on the lookout for these people, especially when you see their flyers. Don’t take for granted that the person might be out having a good time or something like that. We don’t know that. So we just urge the public to please be on the lookout for people who are currently missing. Be aware, be alert of your loved ones surroundings at all times because anything can happen.”

Van der Rheede has also outlined the steps one needs to take if a family member has gone missing.

“You need to go to your local SAPS to report the person missing. Have a photograph, a printed picture of the person missing. It is not necessary if you don’t have one, you can still go. Don’t let anybody tell you, you cannot open that 55 or you must have a picture in order for you to open up a 55A. Fill in the 55A form, take the picture, give it to the officer and then the officers will allocate a van or a detective to the case.”