WC police seek assistance in finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police in the Western Cape are seeking assistance from members of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl.

Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Liyema Moya was last seen by her mother on the 24th of this month in Zwelethemba in Worcester.

Swartbooi says Liyema left home without informing anyone.

“At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a pink top with black stripes, a blue denim shorts and a pair of black and white running shoes. Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Liyema’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Nimrod Krokarani on 082 335 0656.”