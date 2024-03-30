Dreams can come true, says Tyla

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African pop star and Grammy award winner Tyla says dreams can come true no matter where you from. 22-year-old Laura Tyla Seethal arrived in the country on Saturday to a rousing welcome at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

Tyla shot to international stardom following her 2023 multiplatinum single “WATER” which made it into the top 10 charts in multiple countries including the United States and the UK.

SA Pop star Tyla receives a heroes welcome at O. R Tambo International Airport:

She has been nominated for the inaugural Cultural Creative Industry Award under the people’s choice category as the best newcomer.

The award ceremony will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night. Tyla expresses her gratitude to family, friends and fans.

“Thank you to everyone that came to welcome me home. I am so happy to be home, I haven’t been home for so long. I am happy to bring the Grammy home to South Africa. I wanna let everyone know that all of our dreams are possible, no matter where you from, no matter how little you have, no matter how much you have, all your dreams are possible.”

Dept. of Sport, Arts and Culture to host Inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards: