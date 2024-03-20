Eswatini ready to process extradition request in AKA/Tibz case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Manzini Magistrate’s Court in the Kingdom of Eswatini has postponed the case against Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

During their brief appearance, prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo confirmed that they have received the official extradition application from their South African counterparts.

The Manzini Magistrate’s Court has heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions in Eswatini received the official extradition application on Monday. State prosecutor Nxumalo says the application was also handed over to the defence team on the same day. Nxumalo said they are ready to proceed with the application.

“Your lordship if you look into the analysis of the process, it is clear that Eswatini is taking this matter very seriously. And we give it the urgency it deserves your lordship. As I stand here, I am ready to argue the matter your lordship.”

But the defence requested to be granted more time to go through the application and properly consult with the accused. The legal representative of the Ndimande brothers, Sivesonke Ngwenya, told the court that they are also planning to beef up the defence team.

“I did have a brief conversation with my clients to indicate the intention of instructing specific councils in this matter. That is advocate Mduduzi Mabila and Advocate J Halls Senior council which we need to furnish with the comprehensive brief.”

Among those who were on watching brief in court, are officials from the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa and the legal representative of one of the accused who are appearing in Durban, Yolanda Gielink.

Gielink says at this stage the state doesn’t have a strong case.

“For these two gentlemen, I will only know what the stance of the state is once we have started with the application. So, I would not be able to say but on the submissions that I have made on South Africa and that would be for these gentlemen as well.”

The matter has been postponed to the 9th of next month. The suspects will remain in custody.