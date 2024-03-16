GOOD doesn’t pay lip-service to fighting corruption: De Lille

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille says she takes pride that her party steadfastly champions ethical leadership in South Africa.

She was speaking at the launch of her party’s manifesto at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia north of Johannesburg earlier today.

De Lille is known and hailed for uncovering the arms deal corruption which cost the country billions of rands.

She says unlike most political parties who are paying lip-service to fighting corruption, GOOD party can be trusted for ethical leadership.

“When I blew the whistle on the arms deal, I was not solely motivated by the desire to damage the ruling party’s reputation but by values. Later as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town, I obtained a string of clean audits. Then when corrupt civil servants in Public Works procuring the erection of the fence at Beitbridge, I called in the SIU and officials were suspended and I moved across to Tourism amongst my first action was to stop the crooked Tottenham Hotspur deal and we saved the country R1 billion.”