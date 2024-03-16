Wright-Phillips confident Manchester City can defend treble

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manchester City legend, Shaun Wright-Phillips, believes that his former club can successfully defend the treble they won last season. He also believes Orlando Pirates midfielder, Miguel Timm, is one of the best players South Africa has ever produced.

He was in Cape Town as part of Man City’s global trophy tour.

City became only the second English team to win the treble last season. The other English side to achieve that, was their bitter rivals and neighbours Manchester United in the 1998/1999 season.

City legend and now the team’s ambassador, Shaun Wright Phillips, believes they can win the treble again but they need to take it one game at a time.

The Citizens are involved in a three-horse race for Premier League honours in one of the most interesting seasons in a long time.

Wright Phillips believes they have the mental edge to go all the way.

Although he doesn’t know much about South African football, he has fond memories of Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm when they were teammates at Arizona United in the USA.

He believes Timm is one of the best players this country has ever produced.

There is one South African player who is plying his trade in the English Premier, Lyle Foster, who plays for the struggling Burnley.

Wright Phillips, who is the son of the legendary England striker Ian Wright, believes Foster has what it takes to make it in arguably one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Man City, which has advanced to the quarter-finals of this year’s UEFA Champions League, will meet Real Madrid next month.