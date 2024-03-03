Jordan Gumberg wins SDC Championship title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

American Jordan Gumberg won the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship title on the second playoff hole at a wet St Francis Bay in South Africa on Sunday.

This was after the South African Robin Williams blew a two-shot lead on the final two holes.

The 28-year old Gumberg carded a bogey-free four under-par 68 in his final round to finish on 12 under for the tournament, to level with South African Williams (69), who was on 14 under-par before a double-bogey on the par three 17th forced a playoff.

Both players parred the first extra hole before Gumberg, ranked 669 in the world, sunk a birdie on the second to take the title, his first on the DP World Tour.

It will earn him an exemption on the tour for this season and the next..

Frenchman David Ravetto finished third on 10 under-par 70.

Overnight leaders Daniel Brown from England and Scotsman Connor Syme carded disappointing 75s in their final round to finish in a group of six players tied for fourth.

