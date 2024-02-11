Public urged not to eat seafood that washed up on West Coast beaches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Fisheries Department has warned the public not to consume dead marine species that washed up along the West Coast due to red tide.

Spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa says they’re relocating some live crayfish from areas like Lamberts Bay and Elands Bay.

He says the toxins pose a danger to human health.

“Large numbers of dead marine animals have been washing up on the beaches on the West Coast due to the annual red tide. These mortalities, including large numbers of prawns, crabs, cuttlefish, seaworms and shark rays, and many species were first reported from the Berg River mouth area close to Velddrif, and mostly inside the estuary.”

“Small numbers of lobsters were also present, both at the mouth of the estuary and adjacent shoreline. The appearance of washed-up lobsters carries significant health risks, rendering them unsuitable for consumption,” adds Mbelengwa.

