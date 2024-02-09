Warm welcome for Palestinian soccer team at Gatesville mosque

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Palestinian soccer team has received a warm welcome when they attended Friday prayers at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville in Cape Town. Hundreds of worshippers attended the service.

The mosque committee resolved to fly the Palestinian flag at half-mast until the state gains its independence.

The team arrived in Cape Town yesterday following their participation in the Asian Cup.

Team captain, Bashar Shobaki, says the Gatesville community feels like family.

“First I say Alhamdulillah for everything, because we are here and here everyone is like my brother. Everyone loves Palestine, so we love South Africa. We love everyone here. So, we say Alhamdulillah every time. I am very happy to be here. Insha-Allah everyone here will come to Palestine once we are free.”

Imam at the mosque, Sheikh Abduragmaan Alexander, says they are supporting the Palestinian people, who are battling a humanitarian crisis.

The team will play two matches at the DHL Stadium on Sunday.

Alexander says the team has faced many challenges.

“It is our honour to welcome the Palestinian football team at Gatesville Mosque, because our stance is a humanitarian stance. Despite the war that is going on and the trauma that the Palestinian people are facing, we wish them a welcome to South Africa.”