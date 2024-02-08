Grade 8 pupil stabbed to death outside Ennerdale school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Grade 8 learner from Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale south of Johannesburg has died after he was stabbed outside the school’s premises this morning.

The learner was allegedly stabbed after a fight broke out between some pupils.

A Grade 10 learner has also been injured and is currently in hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is deeply saddened by the incident.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona, “This morning we have dispatched the Psycho-Social Support Team at the school to provide necessary counseling. And they will come back tomorrow morning since most of the learners were not permitted to do that. So, they will then continue with that process tomorrow. The MEC calls upon law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Several learners have died from stab wounds over recent years, including a Grade 8 learner in Durban last week.