The search and recovery operation for the missing waste pickers at the Ennerdale, Gauteng, landfill site is expected to resume on Saturday.

A body believed to be that of a waste picker was recovered at the site on Firday morning. On Thursday two waste pickers were found. One was unharmed and the other one injured. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the part of the landfill site collapsed.

“The injured one was transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital for further medical care. It is alleged that there were a number of waste pickers on site. At this stage we do not know the exact number of the waste pickers who were around the area when the incident occurred.”