Ikageng residents make plea to Ramaphosa to address water crisis

Ikageng residents, east of Mamelodi, say it’s disappointing that they have entered the 5th year of the ongoing water crisis in their community.

That’s despite many promises by politicians to find solutions. In anticipation of the 2024 State of the Nation Address(SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Ikageng community has pleaded with him to honour the promises made to resolve the water crises in the area.

Ramaphosa visited Mamelodi during the past weekend’s voter registration drive, where he promised to attend to the crisis at the national level following the Tshwane Municipality’s inability to resolve the issue.

Residents, especially pensioners, are forced to walk far just to access water.

65- year-old Francinah Masala is one of them.

“We are pleading to the president to please do something about water in Ikageng. We do not have water for five years. I just hope he can make us live a better life. President must just help us, by giving us water. Then everything going to be all right. We have always been getting empty promises. Even Fikile Mbalula and Panyaza Lesufi were here that other year. They promised to come back after seven days with technicians but only in vain.”