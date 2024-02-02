Tshwane stops business dealings with companies owned by Edwin Sodi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane has asked National Treasury to put a restriction on two of businessman Edwin Sodi’s companies, NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting, which were responsible for the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades.

The restriction would ensure that these companies will not be able to do business with any public entity.

In 2019, Sodi was awarded a R295-million tender in a joint venture with CMS Water Engineering. The contract was terminated after a forensic report revealed that only 60 percent of the work had been completed by 2022.

Tshwane City Manager, Johann Mettler, “The City concedes that the imposition is overdue, however, there were issues of legal compliance that had to be finalised before requesting the National Treasury to effect the restrictions. In order to speed up service delivery and in relation to the provision of clean and safe drinking water to our communities, the City has entered into a partnership with the Development Bank of Southern Africa to secure funding to implement upgrades to Rooiwal Phase two”.