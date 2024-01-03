Former President Mbeki in good health, confirms Foundation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has assured South Africans that the former President is in good health. This follows claims circulating on social media suggesting the former President is ill.

Other posts also suggested that Mbeki had died.

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure that President Mbeki is in good health,” says the foundation in a statement.

The foundation cautioned social media users about misinformation spread on various platforms.

“We appreciate your concern and ask that you rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s well-being and activities.”

Statement Regarding President Thabo Mbeki’s Health pic.twitter.com/vfIJ9BpRjY — Thabo Mbeki Foundation (@TMFoundation_) January 3, 2024