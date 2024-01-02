Ramaphosa sends message of condolences to Dr Magubane’s family

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Messages of condolences are pouring in for the anti-apartheid activist and photographer Dr Peter Magubane. Magubane, who captured 40 years of monumental pictures during South Africa’s apartheid regime has died at the age of 91.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and various political parties paid tribute to the legend.

In a letter from the Presidency, President Ramaphosa conveyed his sadness at the passing of Peter Magubane.

Ramaphosa says Magubane’s death comes at a time as the country marks 30 years of democracy.

The president also highlighted the instrumental role Magubane played in documenting President Nelson Mandela’s years after his release from prison.

“Magubane’s work will be an important part of the country’s history and reflection,” said Ramaphosa.

I have learned with great sadness of the passing of veteran photographer and activist Peter Magubane at the age of 91. On behalf of government and the nation, I offer my deep condolences to the Magubane family, our veteran's friends and his countless associates around the…

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) also expressed condolences to the family of the veteran photographer.

Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says Magubane has left a legacy.

“As a renowned veteran photojournalist and passionate anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Magubane’s lens captured and documented the raw emotions, stories and pivotal moments that defined our nation’s history. His photographic legacy is etched in the collective memory of South Africans, vividly depicting the indomitable spirit of the people during the historic 1976 Soweto uprising. Sithi lala ngoxolo bab’ Magubane.”

Liberation movement and political party Azapo described Magubane as a revolutionary icon, who helped expose the illegitimate apartheid regime.

Its acting spokesperson, Chris Swepu, says Magubane was pivotal in capturing the history of the black consciousness movement.

“He captured through his lens the black consciousness movement that led to the June 16 uprising and thus, exposing the illegitimate apartheid regime and its repressiveness to the whole world. We honour him, through him our role in the liberation struggle could not be distorted. His photography exposed the role of the black consciousness movement in the liberation struggle in the whole world. We say may his soul rest in peace.”

Siphiwe Mhlambi, a photographer and journalist since 1985, told SABC News Magubane mentored him in the late 90s.

He was taught to capture pictures even in the face of danger.

“He did not like the system of apartheid very much. It was as though he was gathering an army of journalists at the time to help him expose what was happening at the time. He sorts of identified the people he believed could help do the work. For the first time I saw somebody that was that professional during that time. I mean I was young, there were no cell phones, there was no internet. So, we used film and the way we used to smuggle around film. I mean he taught me how to steal an image even when the police were looking.”

Family spokesperson and daughter, Fikile Magubane, says her father was a passionate and hard-working person.

“We will remember him as a very hard-working conscious photographer, and he was very passionate about his work. Everything else came to a stop when it came to his work. We are very, very pained by the passing of our father.”

The Magubane family says he passed away peacefully in his sleep, yesterday after ailing for some time. He would have turned 92 years in two weeks’ time. Reporting by Sibahle Motha