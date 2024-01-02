Colour expected as Minstrels hit Cape Town streets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 20 000 Minstrel performers are expected to take to the streets of Cape Town today for the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade, as they light up the streets in their colourful outfits.

The entertainment starts with an opening ceremony from just after midday on the Grand Parade, with celebrations continuing until 10pm.

The parade, organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, is expected to attract upwards of 80 000 spectators along Darling Street, the Grand Parade, Adderley Street and into the Bo-Kaap.

There will be a number of road closures around the CBD during the procession.